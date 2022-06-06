Hate speech: Int'l backlash forced BJP to take action, says Chidambaram

-
ALSO READ
Karti Chidambaram booked for getting visas for Chinese nationals for Rs 50L
Cong ready to take support of any party willing to defeat BJP: Chidambaram
UP polls: BJP's election committee meeting underway to finalise candidates
After Muslims, Christians target of Hindutva brigade: Chidambaram
BJP to finalise candidates for Assembly polls at CEC meeting today
-
Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Monday hit out at the BJP after two of its leaders were suspended over their remarks against Prophet Muhammad saying it was the international backlash that forced the party to act.
"Domestic criticism did not impel the BJP to act against the two spokespersons. It was only the international backlash that pushed the BJP to take action."
"Mrs Nupur Sharma and Mr Naveen Kumar were not the original creators of the Islamophobia, "Remember, they were trying to more loyal than the king," he added.
On Sunday, the Congress came down heavily on the BJP on its action against party spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, calling it "blatantly counterfeit pretence, which is evidently farce".
Randeep Singh Surjewala, party General Secretary said: "BJP's statement today saying it is, 'strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion' is nothing but a blatantly counterfeit pretence, which is evidently farce and another sham attempt at damage control."
Surjewala said that the BJP and its shenanigans have repeatedly and by design insulted India's centuries-old civilisational ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' by constantly pitting one community and religion against another to polarise, divide and to spread hatred.
Hours after it denounced insult of any religious personalities, the BJP on Sunday suspended party spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal for their comments on Prophet Muhammad.
Sharma is party national spokesperson and Jindal is spokesperson and head of media department of BJP Delhi unit.
--IANS
miz/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU