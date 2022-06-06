Pro-Khalistan slogans raised at Golden Temple on Op Bluestar anniversary

-
ALSO READ
Punjab CM reviews law-and-order ahead of Operation Blue Star anniversary
Punjab Police busts terror module behind Pathankot Army camp attack, 6 held
Mobile internet suspended in Patiala, 3 top police officers transferred
Two Sikh men attacked, robbed in NY in second assault in the last 10 days
Sikh community strong link in India's relations with other nations: PM Modi
-
Pro-Khalistan slogans were raised by supporters of radical Sikh outfits as well as that of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) at the Golden Temple on the 38th anniversary of Operation Bluestar.
The marbled premises of the Golden Temple near Akal Takht, the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs, echoed with pro-Khalistan slogans.
Many youths held banners and placards with 'Khalistan Zindabad' written on them. They wore t-shirts with the picture of slain separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale printed on them.
Pro-Khalistan slogans were also raised by activists of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) outfit led by former MP Simranjit Singh Mann, who was also present at the spot. He raised the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and demanded justice for the family.
Operation Bluestar was a military operation carried out in 1984 to flush out the militants from the Golden Temple.
Elaborate security arrangements were put in place in Amritsar to ensure that the event passed off smoothly.
Jathedar of Akal Takht Gyani Harpreet Singh, in his message to the Sikh community on the occasion, said Sikh preachers and scholars need to visit the border areas to promote Sikhism and apprise the youth about the rich Sikh tenets and history.
He also talked about the need to fight the scourge of the drug menace which has afflicted many youths.
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex religious body of the Sikhs, displayed the bullet-ridden holy 'Saroop' (volume) of the Guru Granth Sahib.
The 'Saroop', which was installed in the sanctum sanctorum at that time, was hit by a bullet during the military action in 1984.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU