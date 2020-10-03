Hathras case: SIT probe completed, media allowed to enter victim's village

-
ALSO READ
Hathras gangrape: Amid outrage, PM Modi directs Yogi for strict action
Hathras gangrape: Victim cremated in dead of night 'forcibly' by police
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to head to Hathras today to meet victim's family
Hathras rape: CPI(M) says 'forcible cremation of victim denial of justice'
Restrictions on media in Hathras to continue till SIT probe: UP police
-
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has completed its probe into the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman after an alleged gangrape, a Hathras administration official said on Saturday.
The administration has also lifted restrictions on the media's entry into the village, a day after outsiders, including politicians, were barred from meeting the victim's family due to the ongoing SIT probe, the official said.
Only the entry of media has been allowed into the village of the victim as the probe of the SIT has completed, Joint Magistrate Prem Prakash Meena told reporters.
He also refuted allegations that the administration had confined the victim's family and confiscated their phones.
Amid country-wide outrage over the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Wednesday formed a three-member SIT which was instructed to submit its report by October 14, according to officials.
The Hathras administration had on Thursday clamped prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144, which bars assembly of more than four people, in the district where political parties had reached and staged protest to demand justice for the young woman, who died earlier this week, a fortnight after her alleged gangrape here.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU