HC directs Centre to give Covid vaccines' allocation timeframe for Kerala

-
ALSO READ
Congress leader Chacko resigns from party, alleges groupism in Kerala unit
CIL's coal allocation to power sector under e-auction rises 5.9% in Apr-Nov
Budget 2021: Govt cuts sports budget by Rs 230.78 crore in an Olympic year
Budget 2021: Govt enhances anti-doping 'contribution to WADA by Rs 50 lakh
Andhra HC chief justice goes to Sikkim; Sikkim chief justice sent to Andhra
-
The Kerala High Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre regarding the time frame within which the Kerala Government would get its share of COVID vaccine doses.
The court was hearing a petition challenging the Centr's "Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy" (policy) and its suo motu case against overcrowding in front of vaccine centres. The court called for the case to be posted on May 20.
The bench of Justices Devan Ramachandran and Kauser Edappagath asked whether it was true that Kerala was receiving 3 lakh vaccine doses against its request for one crore doses (75 lakh doses of Covishield and 25 lakh of Covaxin).
When the counsel for the Centre -- Advocate KR Rajkumar and State Attorney KV Sohan agreed, the court remarked that it was not being parochial but sought a timeline from the Centre as to when Kerala could receive its share of vaccines.
The court said, "We think that the Government of India should respond at the earliest as to when there would be a meaningful solution to the scarcity of doses of vaccines, which is now being faced. When we say this, it may not be misunderstood to mean that we are asking for any preferential treatment to the State of Kerala, but only that the Government of India must inform us how and when the doses, as requested, can be made available to Kerala. The general fear of there being a vaccine shortage was perhaps leading to flocking in front of vaccine centers."
"There can be little doubt that every citizen would crave the vaccination because there is a fear that their life itself would be jeopardised, the court noted.
The court further said, "The state police chief is ordered to direct SHOs by circular over email that any request for deployment by vaccine centers will be honoured. Only empathetic persuasion to be used. Police personnel deployed outside vaccine centers were to refrain from the use of force but use empathetic persuasion instead.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU