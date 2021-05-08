Karnataka registers over 48K Covid-19 cases, 592 deaths in last 24 hours

-
With 48,781 new cases, Karnatka's Covid tally crossed the 18 lakh mark, while 592 patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin on Friday.
"With 48,781 new cases registered on Thursday, the state's Covid tally shot up to 18,38,885, including 5,36,641 active cases, while recoveries increased to 12,84,420, including 28,623 patients discharged during the day," it said.
Bengaluru reported 21,376 fresh cases on Thursday, taking its Covid tally to 9,08,412, including 3,41,978 active cases, while 5,58,992 recovered, with 11,784 patients discharged in the day.
The fresh fatalities, including 346 in Bengaluru, took the state's death toll to 17,804 and the city's toll to 7,491.
Among districts where over 1,000 new cases were reported across the state were Tumakur with 3,040, Hassan with 2,422, Mysuru with 2,246, Kalaburagi with 1,722, Dakshina Kannada with 1,633, Ballari with 1,284 and Mandya with 1,110 in Mandya.
Out of 1,58,902 tests conducted during the day, 10,745 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,48,159 through RT-PCR method.
Positivity rate shot up to 30.69 per cent and case fatality rate rose to 1.21 per cent across the state on Thursday.
Meanwhile, 62,417 people, including 26,738 senior citizens above 60 years, 28,230 in the 45-59 age group and 717 in the 18-44 age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.
"Cumulatively, 1,03,16,686 people, including healthcare workers and frontline warriors have received the jab since the nationwide vaccination drive was launched on January 16," the bulletin said.
--IANS
fb/vd
