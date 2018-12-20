JUST IN
1984 anti-Sikh riots convict Sajjan Kumar seeks until Jan 31 to surrender
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

File photo of Sajjan Kumar| Photo: PTI

Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar Thursday approached the Delhi High Court seeking time till January 31 to surrender in connection with a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case in which he was recently sentenced to life imprisonment.

Kumar, who was directed by the high court on Monday to surrender before authorities by December 31, sought more time saying he has to settle family affairs.

Advocate Anil Sharma, representing Kumar, said they need some more time to file appeal before the Supreme Court challenging the high court's verdict and Kumar has to settle his family matters relating to his children and property.

The plea is likely to come up for hearing on Friday.

The case relates to killing of five Sikhs in Raj Nagar part-I area in Palam Colony in South West Delhi on November 1-2, 1984, and burning down of a Gurudwara in Raj Nagar part II during that period.
First Published: Thu, December 20 2018. 12:50 IST

