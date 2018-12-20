Diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla appointed new Indian ambassador to US: MEA

Seasoned diplomat Harsh Vardhan was Thursday appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the United States.

Shringla, a 1984-batch diplomat will succeed Navtej Sarna.

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

At present, is serving as Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh.

Senior diplomat Riva Ganguly Das, presently Director General of Indian Council for Cultural Relations, has been appointed as new High Commissioner to Bangladesh.