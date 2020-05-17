HC orders Delhi govt to ensure uninterrupted helpline number for migrants

The has directed the AAP government to ensure uninterrupted working of their helpline numbers for migrant workers so that they can approach nodal officers who shall be easily available to labourers.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar, which conducted the hearing through video conferencing, noted that the is ready and willing to accept the registration of the workers who want to migrate.

The bench noted in its order that as and when these workers will approach the concerned nodal officer, all care will be taken by the state government for their migration in accordance with the law and the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Centre on April 29.

"So far, as restoration of helpline number is concerned, we direct respondent no.1 (Delhi government) to ensure the uninterrupted working of their helpline number so that people may approach nodal officers through the helpline numbers.

"The very purpose of the helpline number is to help people and, therefore, the same must be functional," the bench said, in its order passed on Friday and made available on Saturday late evening.





In Rajasthan, Chief Minister on Saturday urged people to not panic and visit a hospital if they have Covid-19 symptoms.

He said hiding the deadly disease will only make things worse for the patients and those around them and stressed that there was no need to panic, news agency PTI reported

Chairing a review meeting, the chief minister also directed officials to ensure micro management to tackle the Covid-19 situation in the state.

He asked officials to conduct a study and analysis of the deaths of Covid-19 patients in the state so that a better strategy for fighting the deadly virus can be prepared.

He also instructed the officials to ensure that medical protocols are followed inside jails too.

The chief minister further asked the medical experts present at the meeting to prepare guidelines that can help people learn to live safely with

Health minister Raghu Sharma, chief secretary D B Gupta, senior doctors and officials of the health department were present in the meeting.



Meanwhile, with the formation of cyclonic storm 'Amphan' likely to impact Odisha from May 18, Chief Minister on Saturday put a target of zero casualty before administration, which is in the midst of a battle against Covid-19.

Considering the gravity of the cyclonic storm, the state government during the day urged the Centre to temporarily suspend 'Shramik Special' trains passing through areas falling in the direction of the cyclone.

Since the sea condition will be rough to very rough over south and adjoining central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea, it warned fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the Odisha coast from May 18 onwards.

Similarly, fishermen in West Bengal have also been advised not to venture into north Bay of Bengal along and off West Bengal-Odisha coasts from May 18 to 21, and those who are out in the sea were asked to return to the coasts by May 17.

According to the latest India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin, the deep depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood remained practically stationary during the past six hours and rapidly intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Amphan' (pronounced as UM-PUN).