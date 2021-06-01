HC quashes Air India's decision terminating pilots, orders reinstatement

-
Coming to the aid of all Air India pilots whose services were terminated, including the contractual ones, the Delhi High Court quashed the national carrier's decision of last year and directed their reinstatement.
The direction was issued by Justice Jyoti Singh who also ordered that back wages would have to be paid to the reinstated pilots.
The court also said that extension of contract, in the future, of the contractual pilots would be at the discretion of Air India in view of their satisfactory performance.
The court said the detailed judgement would be available only on Wednesday.
The order was passed in over 40 petitions by pilots whose services were terminated by Air India on August 13 last year.
