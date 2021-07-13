HC seeks UIDAI, Centre's response on new Aadhaar to existing card holders

-
ALSO READ
UIDAI proposes biometric lock, offline verification in new draft rules
Supreme Court rejects pleas seeking review of 2018 Aadhaar verdict
No denial of Covid-related services if person does not have Aadhaar: UIDAI
No denial of vaccine, essential services for lack of Aadhaar, says UIDAI
Court junks order to release seized O2 concentrators for use by police
-
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response from Centre and UIDAI on a petition seeking mechanism and procedure for issuance of new Aadhaar number to existing card holders.
Justice Rekha Palli issued notice on the petition filed by businessman Rajan Arora who apprehends that his personal details including Aadhaar number have been compromised.
Apart from seeking a direction to Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to issue fresh Aadhaar number for Arora, the petition also seeks directions from court for protection of the fundamental right of privacy and prevention of further breach and damages.
Advocate Zoheb Hossain, appearing for UIDAI, submitted that the moment an Aadhaar number is issued, the person concerned and the number are locked together for life.
The court, however, responded that had that been the case, power would not have been given to UIDAI under Section 23(n) of the Aadhaar (Targeted delivery of Financial and other subsidies, benefits and services) Act of 2016 to lay down conditions and procedure for issuance of new Aadhaar number for exiting holders.
You have the power. It can't be read in such a pragmatic manner (if it can't be changed) then the rule has to go. It can be exercised in some manner, the court said.
The court added that it nonetheless agreed that an Aadhaar number could not be changed at the whims and fancies of a user.
In the petition filed through advocates Sonal Anand and Surabhi Singh, the petitioner informed the court that his Aadhaar number was found to be linked with certain overseas entities unknown to him.
Thereafter, he requested UIDAI to issue him a new Aadhaar number in light of a serious threat to his identity, the plea said adding that UIDAI took a stand that no resident could have a duplicate Aadhaar number and that there was no process for issuance of a new Aadhaar number to any citizen.
It is further stated in the petition that although there is a provision under the Aadhaar Act for issuance of new Aadhaar number to the existing users, yet UIDAI is not inclined to issue a new number to him.
The petitioner said he is facing difficulties in his business on account of the exiting Aadhaar being linked to the overseas entity.
The matter would be heard next on September 9.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU