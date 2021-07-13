High time Karnataka brings in new population policy: BJP National Gen Secy

-
BJP National General Secretary C
T Ravi on Tuesday pitched for bringing in a new population policy in Karnataka, on the lines of party ruled Assam and Uttar Pradesh, to curb growing population amid limited natural resources.
"It is high time Karnataka brings in a new population policy on the lines of Assam and Uttar Pradesh to control its growing population," Ravi, who is also a ruling BJP MLA from Chikkamagaluru said in a tweet.
"With the limited natural resources available, it will be difficult to meet the needs of every citizen if there is a population explosion," he said.
State Law Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday had said that a decision will be taken after discussion and deliberation.
Uttar Pradesh Population Policy 2021-2030 was recently unveiled by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to steady the growing population in the state and reduce maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner.
A draft of the Uttar Pradesh population control bill has also been uploaded on the state law commission website.
Assam, which is another BJP-ruled state, too has announced that it will gradually implement a two-child policy for availing benefits under specific schemes funded by the state.
