HCL chairman Shiv Nadar to be first corporate at RSS Vijayadashmi event

HCL founder and chairman Shiv Nadar will be the chief guest at the Vijayadashmi function of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to be held in Nagpur on Tuesday.

In the history of the RSS, this would be the first time that a corporate is being invited to the function — a keenly watched annual event where RSS chief speaks out the organisation’s agenda for the year ahead.

The function will start at 7.40 am at the sprawling ground of Reshimbagh. Nadar, along with the “Sarsanghchalak (RSS chief)”, will witness the Pathsanchalan (route march of the RSS cadre) and perform Shastra (arms) Puja. Earlier, the RSS had been inviting religious heads to the function, which also coincides with its foundation day. Over the years, the organisation started inviting prominent defence personalities, social workers and artists.

Last year, Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi was the chief guest. Earlier, former air chief marshal A Y Tipnis, Akshaya Patra founder Madhu Pandit Dasa and noted musician Hridaynath Mangeshkar had graced the occasion

Former President Pranab Mukherjee had also visited the RSS headquarters. But it was during the concluding ceremony of the annual training camp — another important event where swayamsevaks from across the country assemble.

The invitation to Nadar is seen as a big leap by the RSS to bridge the gap with corporate India, which is also keen to reciprocate. “Corporate leaders have started realising the strengths of the RSS with its swayamsevaks occupying coveted positions like the Prime Minister’s post,” a prominent Sangh ideologue in Nagpur told Business Standard. Corporates’ reservation against the Sangh is slowly fading, he added.

Two days ago, Wipro Chairman Azim Premji visited the RSS headquarters and met Bhagwat. In April, Ratan Tata had visited Mahal — the RSS headquarters — and had one-to-one meeting with the chief.

Last year, Tata Trusts donated Rs 100 crore to Nagpur’s Cancer Institute run by Dr Aabaji Thatte Seva Aur Anusandhan Sanstha — an affiliate organisation of the RSS named after the personal assistant of second RSS chief M S Golwalkar.

Last month, Rahul Bajaj visited Smruti Mandir and paid tributes at the memorial of Sangh founder K B Hedgewar.