Health minister Mandaviya speaks to Kerala CM over Covid situation

-
ALSO READ
Active black fungus cases at 27,142: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
4 more pharma companies to start vax production by Oct-Nov: Mandaviya
Kerala Finance Minister to present maiden Budget of Vijayan govt 2.0
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan wants secular nature of yoga to be retained
Going to be historic win for LDF, says Pinarayi Vijayan after casting vote
-
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over rising coronavirus cases in the state and sought his cooperation in managing the situation.
Kerala has been witnessing a surge in the cases, with 49.85 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases in the country being reported from the southern state.
"The Central Government's team headed by NCDC has returned from Kerala & submitted its report. I have spoken with the Chief Minister of Kerala, @VijayanPinarayi ji, over the phone and discussed the matter of the rising #COVID19 cases in the State," Mandaviya tweeted.
"I have also written a letter to CM Vijayan Pinarayi ji for taking more proactive measures and precautions to control the ongoing situation in Kerala. I have sought the State's cooperation in managing the situation and have assured Central Government's complete support," he said in another tweet.
The Centre had sent a six-member team to Kerala and it had shared some of the observations with the state on the overall management of the situation.
Kerala had on Tuesday reported 23,676 fresh COVID cases, pushing the total infection count to 34.49 lakh, with the number of people succumbing to the virus touched 17,103 after 148 additional deaths, officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU