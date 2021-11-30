Health Secretary to hold review meeting with states on Omicron variant

-
ALSO READ
Delta variant continues to be dominant in Covid cases across India: INSACOG
No need for Covid booster doses in India at this stage, say experts
How Indian engineering colleges are revamping medical R&D with new-age tech
Rajasthan becomes 1st state to develop facility for Genome Sequencing
AIIMS RDA urge Vardhan to implement gargle lavage method in Covid detection
-
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday will hold a review meeting with the States on the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron'.
Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also revised the international travel guidelines in view of this new coronavirus variant.
According to an advisory issued by the Centre, the self-declaration board form on Air Suvidha Portal, which has the travel history of the last 14 days of all international travellers arriving in India, is filled completely before boarding.
The new guidelines also said that airlines shall put in place a proper randomization process for testing about 5 per cent of the passengers in flights on arrival. "Additional RT-PCR facilities, as required, may also be set up at all airports," it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU