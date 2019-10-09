Heart of the Aarey crisis lies in the row over definition of 'forest'

One would imagine that an area of about 33 rugby stadiums with nearly 3,000 trees would be easy to classify as a forest — but it’s not so easy under the laws of the land.

This was the bone of contention in the Aarey Colony case — is the green cover in Mumbai a forest or not? On October 4, the Bombay High Court (HC) refused to declare it a forest and declined to squash the Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s decision to fell 2,600 trees to set up a metro car shed. By the time the Supreme Court stepped in this Monday to stay the felling of trees, quite a few had been ...