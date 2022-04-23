Heatwave sears Odisha, Bhubaneswar records season's highest of 41.7 deg C

-
ALSO READ
Heatwave spell in Delhi peaks before easing, mercury rises to 42.6 deg C
Delhi max temperature at 42.6 deg C; heatwave likely to abate soon
Delhi sizzles in severe heatwave, records hottest day of year so far
Delhi likely to see heatwave conditions; minimum temperature 19.9 degrees
Hot Friday in Delhi, max temperature settles at 38.7 deg C
-
Odisha turned into a hot cauldron on Saturday with 21 places recording temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, weather officials said.
State capital Bhubaneswar recorded the season's highest of 41.7 degrees Celsius, while neighbouring Cuttack recorded 41 degrees Celsius. The industrial town of Angul was the state's hottest place as the mercury rose to 42.1 degrees Celsius, they said.
Baripada, Bolangir and Parlakhemundi also registered a maximum of 41 degrees Celsius, while Deogarh, Boudh and Dhenkanal reported 41.5 degrees Celsius.
The temperature is likely to rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius at many places in interior Odisha during the next three days due to northwesterly-westerly dry air and high solar insolation, the weather office said.
It is expected to remain 2-4 degrees Celsius above normal across all districts during the next two days, it said.
Heatwave conditions are likely in certain parts of Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir, Mayurbhanj and Kalahandi from Monday to Wednesday, it said.
"It is advised to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going outside during day time between 11 am to 3 pm," the weather office said.
The Special Relief Commissioner directed the district collectors of Boudh, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj and Sonepur to make people aware of the heatwave warning.
In view of the heatwave conditions, the state government said adequate arrangement has been made at the SCB Medical College and Hospital, and Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar for the treatment of sunstroke patients.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU