JNU to institute Ambedkar centre for research on sociopolitical equality

-
ALSO READ
Police tightens security at JNU to maintain peace a day after clashes
Wankhede pays tribute at Ambedkar memorial; Malik says impact of his fight
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary
Tributes pour in on Ambedkar Jayanti; 'indelible contributions', says PM
VP Naidu pays tributes to Ambedkar, says he was multi-faceted genius
-
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will soon have a Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Centre and chair that will carry out research on bridging the socio-political and economic inequalities.
The centre and the academic chair were agreed to be established at the varsity through an agreement between JNU and the Dr Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC) of the Ministry of Social Justice.
JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on Friday signed the agreement with DAIC director Dr Vikas Trivedi at Banaras Hindu University.
"JNU will now have a Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Center & Chair... The main focus of the centre will be on research aimed at reducing socio-political & economic inequalities," the university said in a Facebook post.
The MoU was signed in the presence of Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, Dr Virender Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, and A Narayanaswamy, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU