JNU to institute Ambedkar centre for research on sociopolitical equality

The (JNU) will soon have a Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Centre and chair that will carry out research on bridging the socio-political and economic inequalities.

The centre and the academic chair were agreed to be established at the varsity through an agreement between JNU and the Dr Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC) of the Ministry of Social Justice.

JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on Friday signed the agreement with DAIC director Dr Vikas Trivedi at Banaras Hindu University.

"JNU will now have a Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Center & Chair... The main focus of the centre will be on research aimed at reducing socio-political & economic inequalities," the university said in a Facebook post.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, Dr Virender Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, and A Narayanaswamy, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, it said.

