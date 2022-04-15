Hot Friday in Delhi, max temperature settles at 38.7 deg C

-
Delhiites experienced another hot day on Friday as the maximum temperature settled at 38.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, officials said.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 23.7 Degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal while the relative humidity was 29 per cent in the evening, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The weatherman has forecast partly cloud sky for the next 24 hours.
The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Saturday are likely to settle at 24 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.
The IMD has predicted that heatwave conditions are unlikely in Delhi for the next couple of days.
However, another spell of heatwave is likely to hit the city next week and the maximum temperature will gradually increase to 42 degrees Celsius by April 18, the IMD said.
On Thursday, the Safdarjung Observatory had recorded a high of 39.4 degrees Celsius and a low of 26.2 degrees Celsius.
Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the "moderate" category (reading 165) around 7.20 pm, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
