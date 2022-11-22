Heavy rainfall likely in most parts of Karnataka till Nov 24: IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy till November 24 in most parts of Karnataka, including .

The rains are going to lash coastal districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi besides hilly regions of Shivamogga, Kodagu and Hasan.

South districts of Mandya, Ramnagar, Mysuru, Tumakuru, north districts of Vijayapura and Haveri are also likely to recieve showers from Tuesday onwards.

woke up to cloudy morning and resembled a hill station.

The city recorded 13.9 degrees Celsius as minimum temparature on Monday. This minimum temperature is the least recorded in the month of November in for a decade.

Chilling weather has set in for a week in Bengaluru and other parts of the state. However, the residents of rain prone areas are crossing their fingers as could throw the life out of gear in the city.

--IANS

mka/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)