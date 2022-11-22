Heavy rainfall likely in most parts of Karnataka till Nov 24: IMD

-
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall till November 24 in most parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru.
The rains are going to lash coastal districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi besides hilly regions of Shivamogga, Kodagu and Hasan.
South Karnataka districts of Mandya, Ramnagar, Mysuru, Tumakuru, north Karnataka districts of Vijayapura and Haveri are also likely to recieve showers from Tuesday onwards.
Bengaluru woke up to cloudy morning and resembled a hill station.
The city recorded 13.9 degrees Celsius as minimum temparature on Monday. This minimum temperature is the least recorded in the month of November in Bengaluru for a decade.
Chilling weather has set in for a week in Bengaluru and other parts of the state. However, the residents of rain prone areas are crossing their fingers as heavy rains could throw the life out of gear in the city.
--IANS
mka/shb/
First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 12:22 IST
