Heavy rainfall throws life out of gear in Vadodara; airport operations shut

As torrential rains lashed Vadodara and nearby areas, creating a flood-like situation, operations were halted at Vadodara Airport till 9 am on Friday.

The Vadodara airport on the outskirts of the city was temporarily shut down and two domestic flights were cancelled, airport authorities had said on Wednesday.

The downpour has thrown life out of gear in Vadodara. "Homes get flooded as record-breaking #Vadodara rains of 554 mm in 12 hours disrupt normal life," tweeted SkymetWeather.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the situation in the city and deputed two IAS officers to provide guidance to the local administration.

All schools and colleges have been ordered to remain shut on August 1.

Vadodara city received a staggering 442 mm of in just 12 hours on Wednesday, forcing the cancellation of a few trains and leading to heavy water-logging.

Rains also lashed other parts of the state on Wednesday, including Ahmedabad city and central Gujarat.

In response, the state government has asked the local administration to shift people from low-lying areas in Vadodara, if needed, as water entered into houses in several localities.

The Western Railways on Wednesday had said that some trains passing through the city were either cancelled or diverted due to "heavy water-logging".

Between 8.00 am and 8.00 pm on Wednesday, Vadodara received 442 mm of rainfall, the highest in Gujarat that day, said a release by the state government.

Of this, 286 mm of rain fell in just four hours ending at 8.00 pm, said the release.

The chief minister has urged people in low-lying areas to cooperate with district administration during evacuation.

According to the forecast by the IMD on Wednesday, several parts of Gujarat, including Saurashtra, would receive "heavy to very heavy rains" during the next two days.