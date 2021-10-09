Heavy rains batter Hyderabad, inundate low-lying areas

-
For the second time in less than two weeks, heavy rains battered Hyderabad, inundating several residential areas, disrupting vehicular traffic and electricity supply.
Dozens of colonies in and around Hyderabad remained inundated on Saturday following heavy rains overnight.
At least 50 bikes were damaged when compound wall of Shiv Ganga cinema theatre collapsed in Dilsukhnagar area. No one was injured in the incident, which occurred when people were coming out of theatre after the first show. Rain water had entered the theatre and apparently weakened the compound wall.
Residents spent a sleepless night as flood water entered houses in Saroornagar, Champapet, Hayatnagar, Chandrayangutta and other areas areas.
Dozens of colonies in Saroornagar, Champapet, Meerpet, Hayatnagar, LB Nagar, Abdullahpurmet, Rajendranagar, Chandrayangutta and other areas were inundated.
People in the affected colonies complained that the municipal authorities were not taking steps to improve the drainage system and that they have been facing the problems every year.
The heavy downpour affected the vehicular traffic and disrupted electricity supply in many areas in the city and outskirts. A bus was caught in flood water at Majidpur in Abdullahpurmet mandal on the city outskirts.
Roads turned into cesspools, throwing traffic out of gears. At few places, two-wheelers were washed away while cars were partially submerged. People returning from work places had a harrowing time due to waterlogging. Citizens were caught in traffic jams for 2-3 hours.
A 37-year-old had a narrow escape after he was washed away along with his bike in flood waters in an open drain at Chintalakunta in LB Nagar. He was rescued by some people by throwing a rope.
Movement of vehicles on Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway was once again badly affected as water from overflowing Appacheruvu lake submerged the road at Ganganpahad.
Cyberabad police diverted the traffic going to Hyderabad International Airport at Shamshabad via Outer Ring Road.
Breakdown of a truck near the site of an underconstruction bridge on the highway also caused traffic jam.
Traffic also came to a standstill under PVNR Expressway near Rajendranagar crossroads as the road was inundated due to an overflowing drain. Thousands of vehicles were caught in 2-3 km long traffic jams on either side.
Chaitanyapuri to Bibi Nagar road still remained under water on Saturday. Several areas on either side of the road were without electricity since last night.
Disaster Response Teams of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were battling to pump out the water from inundated colonies.
GHMC has put out phone numbers -- 040-21111111, 040-29555500 of control rooms for citizens to contact for any rain-related issues and assistance.
Maheshwaram on the city outskirts received maximum rainfall of 14 cm. Lingojiguda in Saroornagar recorded 13 cm rainfall followed by Kurmaguda, Saidabad (12 cm) and LB Nagar (11.2 cm).
The met office has forecast more rains on Saturday. GHMC has alerted the citizens. "Various models predicting moderate to heavy sporadic rainfall at short notice. Citizens are requested to plan their commute accordingly. DRF teams have been alerted," said director, disaster management, GHMC.
