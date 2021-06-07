Death toll from train collision in Pakistan's Sindh reaches 36, 50 injured

-
ALSO READ
PPP to hold protests against Imran Khan's govt over water shortage in Sindh
India and Pakistan could play a bilateral T20 series in 2021: Report
Pak govt to join review proceedings of SC acquittals in Pearl murder case
Andhra Pradesh: 14 killed, 4 injured as mini bus hits lorry in Kurnool
Daniel Pearl murder: Sindh govt halts release of Omar Sheikh, 3 others
-
At least 36 people died and over 50 were injured after two trains collided in Pakistan's Sindh in the early hours of Monday.
The collision occurred in the Ghotki District when a Millat Express train -- headed from Karachi to Sargodha -- derailed, and another train, the Sir Syed Express coming from Rawalpindi, hit the Millat Express, Samaa TV reported citing Pakistan Railways officials.
According to local police, around 13 to 14 train cars derailed, while six to eight were completely destroyed. Apart from the death of 36 people, Geo TV said that more than 50 others were injured and several passengers remained trapped under the rubble.
A rescue operation is underway for passengers trapped inside the trains. All sides of the tracks have been closed after the incident.
In March this year, Lahore-bound Karachi Express had derailed in Sindh province.
Later, a probe launched under the federal government inspector of railways (FGIR) had blamed the "poor condition of the track" for the accident in which a woman was killed and 13 others sustained injuries.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU