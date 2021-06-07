Death toll from train collision in Pakistan's Sindh reaches 36, 50 injured

At least 36 people died and over 50 were injured after two trains collided in Pakistan's Sindh in the early hours of Monday.

The collision occurred in the Ghotki District when a Millat Express train -- headed from Karachi to Sargodha -- derailed, and another train, the Sir Syed Express coming from Rawalpindi, hit the Millat Express, Samaa TV reported citing Railways officials.

According to local police, around 13 to 14 train cars derailed, while six to eight were completely destroyed. Apart from the death of 36 people, Geo TV said that more than 50 were injured and several passengers remained trapped under the rubble.

A rescue operation is underway for passengers trapped inside the trains. All sides of the tracks have been closed after the incident.

In March this year, Lahore-bound Karachi Express had derailed in Sindh province.

Later, a probe launched under the federal government inspector of railways (FGIR) had blamed the "poor condition of the track" for the accident in which a woman was killed and 13 sustained injuries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)