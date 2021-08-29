Heavy rains in Kerala, IMD issues Orange alert in nine districts

-
Heavy rains continued to lash Kerala with some areas receiving around 10 cms of rainfall in the last 24 hours, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange alert for Sunday in nine districts of the state.
The weatherman on Sunday afternoon issued Orange alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts.
All other districts have been issued a Yellow alert.
The IMD has also warned the fishermen against venturing into the sea till August 30.
"Strong wind speed reaching 40-50 Kmph gusting to 60 Kmph is likely over the South-west and West central Arabian sea. Fishermen are advised NOT TO venture into these sea areas," the IMD website read. It also said the southwest monsoon has been vigorous over Kerala and rain occurred at most places in Kerala and Lakshadweep.
Heavy rainfall was reported at Vaikom in Kottayam district where 10 cm rain was recorded, followed by Kakkayam in Kozhikode district and Vellarikkundu in Kasaragod district with eight cm each. The IMD has also issued a Yellow alert for a few districts tomorrow.
