JUST IN
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar sends greetings to nation on New Year eve
Heavy security deployment in central Delhi for New Year celebrations
70,000 seats remain vacant across DU colleges in 2022-23 academic session
Voters must decide whom to support, patriots or tukde-tukde gang: Shah
Centre will uphold freedom of speech, says Union Minister of State Murugan
'Carelessness': BJP slams AAP over homeless people's death in Delhi
Only 80% occupancy in Shimla on New Year, lowest in past four decades
War in Ukraine to tech layoffs: A look at 10 events that defined 2022
UP Cong chief promises statewide revival of party 'within six months'
Rajasthan increases honorarium of contract workers under MGNREGA scheme
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
70,000 seats remain vacant across DU colleges in 2022-23 academic session
icon-arrow-left
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar sends greetings to nation on New Year eve
Business Standard

Heavy security deployment in central Delhi for New Year celebrations

A total of 125 spots in the city have been identified to check drunk driving Delhi CP

Topics
New Year | connaught place | New Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

People visit the India Gate and the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
File Photo

Traffic congestion was witnessed in parts of central Delhi, including Connaught Place and India Gate, on New Year's eve, officials said on Saturday.

The Delhi Police has deployed over 18,000 personnel from district and traffic units across the national capital to keep a strict vigil on any kind of violation and ensure security during New Year celebrations, they said.

A total of 125 spots in the city have been identified to check drunk driving, the officials said.

Kartavya Path resembled a picnic spot as hundreds thronged the national capital landmark with family and friends to celebrate New Year's eve after a two-year Covid-induced gap.

Visitors, including some children who arrived as part of a school trip, rushed to the venue from distant parts of the capital city to spend some time with their friends and families.

Traffic movement remains restricted at Connaught Place from 8 pm on Saturday, the police said, adding that alcometers will be used to check drunk driving.

Special Commissioner of Police (law and order) Dependra Pathak said, "We have made adequate security arrangements. Over 16,500 personnel have been deployed across the city on Saturday in view of the New Year celebrations. More than 20 companies from outside forces have been deployed in different districts."

"This time, there are also anti-terror measures in high footfall areas. Local police, in real-time coordination with the Special Cell, have been monitoring the situation. Our target is that people in Delhi celebrate New Year in a better way," he added.

Pathak said women safety is the focus of the police and more than 2,500 women personnel have been deployed in the city.

He said more than 1,600 pickets for checking have been erected and over 1,200 mobile patrolling vehicles and 2,074 motorcycles have been put in the service of the force.

The official further stated that government guidelines related to COVID-19 will be strictly followed.

The city police has also issued an advisory related to traffic arrangements on New Year's eve. It warned of strict action against drunk driving, stunt biking, overspeeding, reckless driving and zig-zag and dangerous driving.

Surya Hotel in New Friends Colony, Lajpat Nagar Central Market, M and N Block Markets in Greater Kailash, Defence Colony Club, INA Market, South Extension Market, Lodhi Institutional Area, Hauz Khas Village, Qutub Minar, Chattarpur, Vegas Mall Dwarka, Janak Puri District Centre, Punjabi Bagh, Tilak Nagar Market, M2K Mall Rohini, Pitampura, Model Town, Hudson Lane, Mukherjee Nagar, Karol Bagh, Cross River Mall in Shahdara and Connaught Place are some of the places where people gather in large numbers for the celebration, the advisory said.

It said special arrangements have been made in the areas in the vicinity of Connaught Place.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on New year

First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 23:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU