Jinx haunts 1 year celebrations, Karnataka CM postpones Janotsav to Sunday

'Janotsav', the political campaign organised by the ruling BJP to celebrate the completion of one year in the office by the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai continues to be haunted by jinx. The programme is postponed for the third time.
The celebration named as 'Janotsav', meaning celebration of people was to be organised at Doddaballapur city on July 28. It was postponed in the backdrop of the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Kumar Nettare on July 26.
Later, the date was fixed on August 28 for the celebrations. However, the party had postponed the event in the backdrop of the Ganesh festivities. Then 'Janotsav' was scheduled to be held on Thursday (September 8) at Doddaballapur, however, Bommai again postponed it to September 11 (Sunday).
This time the postponement is declared following the demise of Forest Minister Umesh Katti. "It has been decided to observe mourning for three days in the state. There will be no government programmes during this period. Barring management of floods, there will be no programmes," Chief Minister Bommai stated.
The party is planning to gain momentum with the 'Janotsav' campaign. Following the backlash of BJP and Hindutva activists in Karnataka after the murder of Praveen, the party wants to prepare its workers for the upcoming assembly elections and civic polls in Bengaluru.
The saffron party is also worried about the united show by the opposition Congress. Warring factions of Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar are putting up a united fight and gathering public support.
Sources in BJP explained that, if the rains continue to play havoc in the state and especially in Bengaluru, the scheduled 'Janotsav' on Sunday might also be postponed. They agree that the celebration is haunted by jinx.
