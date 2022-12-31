Centre will uphold freedom of speech, says Union Minister of State Murugan

The Centre favours upholding the Constitutional right of and expression, but posts on the social media against the country, its armed forces, sovereignty and bilateral relations would be blocked, said Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Dr L Murugan here on Saturday.

Murugan, on a 6-day visit to Kerala, made it clear that the sovereignty and security of the country were of paramount importance and there would be no compromise on that, said an official release.

He spoke of the huge investments the Central government has made in the fisheries sector in the last eight years compared to the first 60-65 years after independence.

The Minister told reporters that the Centre has invested Rs 32,500 crore in fisheries in the last 8 years compared to Rs 3,000 in the 60-65 years, according to the release.

He said in order to usher in a blue revolution, Rs 20,000 crore has been sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) for the development of landing centres and post-harvest cold storage facilities, modernisation of fishing harbours and inland fisheries, among others.

Murugan further said Rs 7,500 crore has been allocated to the States from the Fisheries Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) for development of fishing harbours and landing centres.

He said the country needed skilled manpower in the fisheries sector, especially in coastal areas as there was more potential in coastal regions for fishing and related activities.

The Minister said India was in the fourth position in the marine export category and second in the aquaculture sector and with fisheries being a sunrise sector, there was a need to focus on its infrastructure.

"A sum of Rs 120 crore has been allocated for the modernisation of Kochi Fishing Harbour on par with international standards," he is quoted as having said in the release.

He met senior officials of the Central Institute of Fisheries Nautical and Engineering Training (CIFNET) in Kochi and reviewed its functioning and various activities.

CIFNET is a national institute functioning under the Union Department of Fisheries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)