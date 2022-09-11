JUST IN
Business Standard

Heavy traffic around India Gate before drone show at Kartavya Path

There was heavy traffic on India Gate C-Hexagon for a short time on Saturday evening before a drone show at Kartavya Path, police said.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

There was heavy traffic on India Gate C-Hexagon for a short time on Saturday evening before a drone show at Kartavya Path, police said.

A senior police officer said that a drone show, scheduled for 8 pm, led to heavy traffic on C-Hexagon.

"When the traffic increased, we diverted the buses from C-Hexagon. Later, the auto rickshaws parked there were also asked to leave the area so that the traffic could get smooth," the officer said.

The situation was managed with deployment of adequate traffic, and it was brought to normal after the drone show concluded, he said.

Kartavya Path stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate as part of the Central Vista Avenue was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Four new pedestrian underpasses have been built at busy junctions to segregate vehicular traffic from pedestrian movement, making the street safe to cross.

First Published: Sun, September 11 2022. 07:23 IST

