Hemant Gupta appointed New Delhi International Arbitration Centre chairman

Former Supreme Court judge Hemant Gupta has been appointed as the chairperson of New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (NDIAC), according to a Personnel Ministry order.
The NDIAC has been established for the purpose of creating an independent and autonomous regime for institutionalised arbitration.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Justice Hemant Gupta (R) as NDIAC chairperson and that of Ganesh Chandru and Anant Vijay Palli as its part-time members, the order said.
First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 16:00 IST
