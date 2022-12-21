JUST IN
Business Standard

Hemant Gupta appointed New Delhi International Arbitration Centre chairman

Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment of justice Hemant Gupta as NDIAC chairperson

Topics
Supreme Court | International Arbitration Centre

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

nclt, arbitration
Illustration by Binay Sinha

Former Supreme Court judge Hemant Gupta has been appointed as the chairperson of New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (NDIAC), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The NDIAC has been established for the purpose of creating an independent and autonomous regime for institutionalised arbitration.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Justice Hemant Gupta (R) as NDIAC chairperson and that of Ganesh Chandru and Anant Vijay Palli as its part-time members, the order said.

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 16:00 IST

