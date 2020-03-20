Here's how Bollywood and cricketing world reacted to 'janata curfew'

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a self-imposed 'Janata Curfew', the film fraternity and sporting world joined the PM in urging all the Indians to remain at home on Sunday (March 22) in their fight against raging (Covid-19).

Several top stars of the industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit and Ranveer Singh have come together for a special video to spread awareness about the novel

The one minute fifty second long video, an initiative by Rohit Shetty Picturez in collaboration with Maharashtra government, features actors appealing to citizen to tread with caution and safety amid the pandemic.





Bachchan took to Twitter to share the clip, writing, "The film fraternity pleads and cautions for safety and precaution... an initiative by the Industry and the CM Maharashtra." The video ends with a message "Together we can and we will fight this."



superstar and veteran actor in their seperate posts on Twitter urged netizens to minimise social interaction. Southern star in a his Twitter post endorsed the Prime Minister's call.

"It's imp 2 reduce social interaction 2 minimum. Self Quarantine. The idea of #JanataCurfew on Sunday is a means to this end & we should continue this concept at a personal level as much as we can & more," the actor tweeted.

"I fully support our PM's initiative for a complete curfew on Sunday, March 22. It is time for us Indians to show solidarity in the face of this dangerous virus that has devastated the whole world," tweeted.



Meanwhile, moments after the PM's address, Kohli tweeted, "Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by the Covid 19. We, as responsible citizens, need to adhere to the norms put in place for our safety as announced by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji.

Kohli also lauded the effort of the front-line health workers.





"Also, special mention to all the medical professionals in the country and around the globe for all the efforts being put in to fight the Let's support them by taking care of ourself and everybody around us by maintaining good personal hygiene," the cricketer added.

Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri also requested his fellow countrymen to listen to the PM's appeal, and so were the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh.

"Let's join hands with our PM @narendramodi and observe #JantaCurfew on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm IST. We need to exhibit utmost restraint as a nation," Shastri tweeted.

On his social media account, Dhawan said, "Our respected PM @narendramodi Ji has requested all to adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay safe you all and take care.

Ashwin wrote, "Believe it or not, a country like ours with a billion people needed to hear what our pm @narendramodi ji just said, not all of them are privileged enough to have access to information."

"One hundred percent in agreement with our prime minister @narendramodi ji's suggestions and I pledge to act as suggested and will spread the message of our Modi ji.. Hoping every indian to do so #letskillthisvirus together INDIA," tweeted Harbhajan.

