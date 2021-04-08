Hero MotoCorp to bear coronavirus vaccination cost of its workforce

-
ALSO READ
Hero MotoCorp Q3 preview: Profit seen rising over 11% YoY; margins may dip
Hero MotoCorp Q2: What to expect from the result announcements today
Hero MotoCorp rises 2%, nears 52-week high as February sales improve
Hero MotoCorp extends gain after recording all-time high volumes in October
Two stock recommendations by Gaurav Garg of CapitalVia: Buy Hero Moto, L&T
-
The country's largest two wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it will cover the COVID-19 vaccination cost of its workforce, including permanent and contractual employees.
The company will also facilitate similar vaccination initiatives across its group companies such as Hero FinCorp, Hero Future Energies, Rockman Industries, Hero Electronix and AG Industries, the two wheeler major said in a statement.
Hero MotoCorp would also be working closely with its dealers and supply chain partners to facilitate similar vaccination for their employees, it added.
"More than 80,000 employees, including the entire workforce of Hero MotoCorp, group companies and supply chain partners will be covered under this initiative.
Additionally, a similar drive will be commenced for Hero MotoCorp's Pan-India dealer network," the company said.
The vaccination initiative will cover both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in phases as defined by health authorities, and will be implemented as per the guidelines prescribed by the government, covering people over the age of 45 and those with comorbidities first, followed by a wider application in the general population, it added.
"We at Hero have always believed in a holistic development of our employees as well as the society at large. With the government opening up the vaccination process against the coronavirus for the corporate sector, we have decided to vaccinate our workforce and other stakeholders within the extended Hero family at no cost," the two wheeler major noted.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU