Hero MotoCorp to bear coronavirus vaccination cost of its workforce

The country's largest two wheeler maker on Thursday said it will cover the COVID-19 vaccination cost of its workforce, including permanent and contractual employees.

The company will also facilitate similar vaccination initiatives across its group companies such as Hero FinCorp, Hero Future Energies, Rockman Industries, Hero Electronix and AG Industries, the two wheeler major said in a statement.

would also be working closely with its dealers and supply chain partners to facilitate similar vaccination for their employees, it added.

"More than 80,000 employees, including the entire workforce of Hero MotoCorp, group companies and supply chain partners will be covered under this initiative.

Additionally, a similar drive will be commenced for Hero MotoCorp's Pan-India dealer network," the company said.

The vaccination initiative will cover both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in phases as defined by health authorities, and will be implemented as per the guidelines prescribed by the government, covering people over the age of 45 and those with comorbidities first, followed by a wider application in the general population, it added.

"We at Hero have always believed in a holistic development of our employees as well as the society at large. With the government opening up the vaccination process against the for the corporate sector, we have decided to vaccinate our workforce and other stakeholders within the extended Hero family at no cost," the two wheeler major noted.