Covid: UP, MP given more vaccine doses than Maharashtra, says Tope

The Health Minister earlier had said his government would raise issues of Covid-19 vaccine and Remedisivir drug shortages before Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the virtual meet scheduled for today

Satara, Sangli, Panvel have stopped vaccination while Buldhana has only today's vaccine doses left in stock, said Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday.

Tope informed that Satara, Sangli, and Panvel centres have stopped the Covid-19 vaccination drive after running out of stock.



According to the latest release order of vaccines from Centre, has been given 750,000 vaccine dosages only. While Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana etc have been given far more vaccines than Maharashtra, Tope added

He had further said that instead of supplying vaccines to other countries, supply them to our own states first. wants at least 40 lakh vaccine dosages every week, he said.

Maharashtra reported 55,469 new Covid-19 cases and 297 deaths on Wednesday-- the highest by any state in India. The active number of cases in the state stands at 4,72,283. The death toll in the state has gone up to 56,330.



