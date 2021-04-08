Coronavirus: Night curfew imposed in Noida, Ghaziabad till April 17

-
Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, a night curfew has been imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts of Uttar Pradesh, both adjoining Delhi, according to official orders issued on Thursday.
The restrictions will be in force from 10 pm to 5 am till April 17 from Thursday night, but the movement of essential goods or commodities and medical and other essential services shall be exempted, the orders issued by the district magistrates of Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar stated.
All government and private educational institutes (except medical, paramedical and nursing colleges), including coaching centres, shall be barred from holding physical classes till April 17 in the two districts.
However, all exams, including practicals, shall be held according to the schedule and are exempted from this order.
