High court directs govt to appoint administrator to run MP Nursing Council

The has directed the state government to appoint an administrator to run the MP Council after observing that information furnished to the HC by the regulatory institution was incorrect.

The HC, in a ruling delivered on Tuesday, also said the Registrar of the Council be kept under suspension forthwith subject to further orders of the court. The order came on a PIL that raised the issue of lack of infrastructure in colleges in the state, particularly those located in tribal areas, the petitioner's counsel said. After taking photographs submitted by the petitioner's lawyer into account, the court observed at certain places just sheds have been shown as nursing colleges. The (state) government is directed to appoint an administrator forthwith to run the MP Nursing Council, subject to further orders of this court," a two-member bench of Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Vishal Mishra in its order. The order stated, The Registrar shall hand over all documents and material to the administrator. On considering the affidavit filed before the court today (on Tuesday) as well as the previous affidavits and the material on record, the same would indicate involvement by the Registrar (MP Nursing Council) in supplying incorrect information to the court," the HC said. The bench observed that various materials which are far from truth are being filed in the court. Statements made by the Council's registrar on affidavit are shown to be false through affidavits of the petitioner, the court said. This is a very serious matter, the court said. "However, the Registrar seems to take it casually. The affidavits filed by the Registrar may be doubtful. Therefore, we are of the view that the Registrar is responsible to a very great extent for the present state of affairs," the judges observed. The HC said careers of nursing students are at risk and acts of omission and commission can't be accepted. Careers of students are at risk because of her (Council Registrar) acts of omission and commission. The aim is to find the truth. But if truth is being suppressed, appropriate remedial actions are called for. The faith in the courts may get shaken if such actions are condoned," said the court in its order. The bench said Therefore, we deem it just and necessary that the Registrar, MP Nursing Council, Bhopal be directed to be kept under suspension forthwith, subject to further orders of this court. Various statements are made therein along with documents that have been annexed. One of the statements is that 49 colleges have been granted recognition recently by the Council. The HC said photographs submitted by the petitioner's lawyer reveal a shocking state of affairs. We have seen the photographs. The same is quite shocking. There are certain sheds which have been shown as colleges. There is a broken room with a couple of vessels which is said to be the laboratory. Photograph of a huge college structure is also being produced. However, there is a plastic board which indicates that it is one of the Nursing Colleges. Same is the photographs of certain other colleges, the court observed. Nursing Council counsel Swapnil Ganguly sought some more time from the court to submit a report with regard to developments pertaining to infrastructure of colleges, the affiliation and action to be taken by them, among other issues. The PIL has been filed by advocate Vishal Baghel.

