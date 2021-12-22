High-level IOC team in Bengal's Haldia to probe refinery fire

-
A high-level team of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Wednesday arrived at West Bengal's Haldia from Delhi to probe the cause of the refinery fire that claimed the lives of three people and caused burn injuries to 44 others on the previous day.
Among those injured in the blaze, 38 are undergoing treatment at various super-specialty hospitals in Kolkata and their condition is stated to be stable, while three contractual workers were discharged after preliminary treatment, an IOC spokesperson said.
"The family members of the three contractual workers who unfortunately lost their lives in yesterday's incident have been contacted for extending all possible support in this hour of grief.
"The senior management of the Indian Oil Corporation is continuously monitoring the situation, and IOC will provide all necessary assistance, relief and compensation to the affected workers," the spokesperson added.
IOC had on Tuesday said in a statement that the primary cause of the incident at the motor spirit quality (MSQ) unit of the Haldia Refinery seemed to be flash fire.
The 47 injured people were given first aid and shifted to the Haldia Refinery Hospital, where three of them succumbed to their injuries, while the rest were brought to Kolkata through a 'green corridor'.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the deaths of the three workers, and wished for the speedy recovery of those undergoing treatment.
