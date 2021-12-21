ED arrests Unitech promoters Ajay, Sanjay Chandra in money laundering case

-
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested promoters of Unitech Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra in a money laundering case.
The arrests were made after the federal probe obtained the Supreme Court's permission.
The brothers were earlier lodged in Mumbai's jail. On Monday, they were shifted to a Delhi jail and placed under arrest this morning.
According to sources, Chandra brothers were shifted to Mumbai jails from Delhi over allegations that they were allegedly running a office from jail. It was also alleged that Tihar Jail officials were helping Chandra brothers in running office from inside of jail.
This matter had reached to Supreme Court. After a long hearing, the apex court had directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to look into the matter. The apex court had asked to take action if they were found guilty.
Following the apex court's order, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had formed a committee to look into the matter.
The Delhi Police Commissioner had prepared a report which alleged that around 36 jail officials were allegedly helping Chandra brothers.
