Himachal BJP chief tests Covid-19 negative, still goes in self-quarantine

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap has gone into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure despite testing negative for COVID-19, a party spokesperson said on Friday.
Kashyap had recently come in contact with Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhry who tested positive for coronavirus infection on Thursday.
He has self quarantined as a precautionary measure, the spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, the office of Superintendent of Police (SP) in Shimla has been closed for sanitisation on Friday, the police said.
In a Facebook post, the Shimla police stated that a police personnel who had visited the SP office on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 on the next day.
So, the SP office will remain closed on Friday for sanitisation, it added.
