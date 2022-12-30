JUST IN
Form special units to facilitate motor accident claims: SC to states
Business Standard

Himachal Pradesh government to come up with open policy to woo investors

The chief minister also directed officials to ensure the time-bound completion of all power projects so that the state is not deprived of royalty from these projects

Topics
Himachal Pradesh | Himachal pradesh government | Investment

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Jai Ram Thakur
Jai Ram Thakur

The Himachal Pradesh government will soon come up with an open policy to woo private players to invest in the hydro sector, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday.

The chief minister also directed officials to ensure the time-bound completion of all power projects so that the state is not deprived of royalty from these projects.

He saw a presentation made by Sai Eternal Foundation, New Shimla.

Sukhu also released a song composed by Ravinder Thakur and has been directed by the Congress candidate of the assembly elections 2017 from the Jogindernagar assembly segment, Jeevan Thakur.

The song has been sung by Sandeep Sharma and the music was given by Anil Thakur.

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 17:02 IST

