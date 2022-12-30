JUST IN
Delhi govt to study jeans dyeing, washing units' impact on environment
In a bid to boost mine tourism Coal sector constructs 8 eco parks
Wishes pour in for Rishabh Pant after narrow escape in a car accident
India's soft power on display through non-stop cultural calendar in 2022
GoI faced more cyber attacks in 2022 than any other govt, says report
Non-NCR cities attracted 60% new housing projects in last 5 yrs: UP RERA
6.3 mn cases considered delayed due to non-availability of counsel: CJI
2022: Looking back at 20 years of Delhi Metro, on track for 2023
PM Modi virtually chairs National Ganga Council meeting in Kolkata
Assam Rifles recovers drugs worth Rs 6.66 crore in Mizoram, four held
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Delhi govt to study jeans dyeing, washing units' impact on environment
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Indian envoy hands over PM Modi's message to Nepal counterpart Prachanda

Modi was the first foreign head of the government to congratulate Prachanda upon his election as the Prime Minister of Nepal on December 25

Topics
Narendra Modi | India Nepal ties | Nepal

IANS  |  Kathmandu 

Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, Nepal PM
Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava on Friday held talks with Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and handed over the congratulatory message sent by his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Modi was the first foreign head of the government to congratulate Prachanda upon his election as the Prime Minister of Nepal on December 25.

Prachanda's private secretariat tweeted the photos of the meeting between the premier and the Indian envoy during which they also discussed strengthening the bilateral ties.

Srivastava, during his meeting with Prachanda, had read out the message of Modi where the latter expressed his desire and intent to work together with the new government in the Himalayan nation.

Modi says he is looking forward to working with Prachanda to further strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

Addressing the media in New Delhi on Thursday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian government was looking forward to working together with the new government in Nepal and further strengthening the bilateral relations.

"Our Prime Minister congratulated Pushpa Kamal Dahal. The Nepali Prime Minister replied and said that he wants friendly relations between the countries. He talked about natural affinity. Both our countries have unique bilateral relations.

"We hope to work together with the new government of Nepal. We are eager to work together with the new government formed through the recent elections," Bagchi added.

Following the November 20 election, a new government was formed under the leadership of Prachanda, the Chairperson of CPN (Maoist Centre), on December 25.

--IANS

ag/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 16:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU