Indian envoy hands over PM Modi's message to Nepal counterpart Prachanda

Indian Ambassador to Naveen Srivastava on Friday held talks with Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and handed over the congratulatory message sent by his Indian counterpart .

Modi was the first foreign head of the government to congratulate Prachanda upon his election as the Prime Minister of on December 25.

Prachanda's private secretariat tweeted the photos of the meeting between the premier and the Indian envoy during which they also discussed strengthening the bilateral ties.

Srivastava, during his meeting with Prachanda, had read out the message of Modi where the latter expressed his desire and intent to work together with the new government in the Himalayan nation.

Modi says he is looking forward to working with Prachanda to further strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

Addressing the media in New Delhi on Thursday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian government was looking forward to working together with the new government in and further strengthening the bilateral relations.

"Our Prime Minister congratulated Pushpa Kamal Dahal. The Nepali Prime Minister replied and said that he wants friendly relations between the countries. He talked about natural affinity. Both our countries have unique bilateral relations.

"We hope to work together with the new government of Nepal. We are eager to work together with the new government formed through the recent elections," Bagchi added.

Following the November 20 election, a new government was formed under the leadership of Prachanda, the Chairperson of CPN (Maoist Centre), on December 25.

