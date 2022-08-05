JUST IN
Business Standard

Himachal Pradesh logs 780 new Covid cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 5,227

Himachal Pradesh recorded 780 new COVID-19 cases and two fatalities due to the disease on Friday, pushing the state's infection tally to 3,03,750 and the death toll to 4,153, officials said.

Topics
Himachal Pradesh | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Photo by Viktor Forgacs on Unsplash
Photo by Viktor Forgacs on Unsplash

A 50-year-old woman in Kangra and an 82-year-old man in Shimla died of the infection, they said.

The tally of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 5,227.

As many as 951 more people have recuperated from the disease in the state, taking their number to 2,94,350.

First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 20:19 IST

