Himachal Pradesh reports 2,648 new Covid-19 cases, 65 fatalities

Himachal Pradesh reported 2,648 new COVID-19 cases and 65 fatalities on Thursday, pushing the state's infection tally to 1,72,722 and the death toll to 2,581.

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

People follow social distancing norms to buy essential items during ongoing COVID-19 curfew, at a market in Shimla (Photo: PTI)

According to data updated till 7 pm, the state has 33,448 active cases of the disease.

A total of 4,257 more patients have recovered from the disease, pushing the tally of recoveries so far to 1,36,663, a senior official said.

First Published: Thu, May 20 2021. 19:52 IST

