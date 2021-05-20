93,000 centres in UP villages to help people register for vaccination

-
ALSO READ
Covid vaccine registration for 18 above from today: Things you should know
Coronavirus vaccine registration: FAQs on Covid-19 vaccine, CoWIN, and more
NEET 2021 exam on August 1; know about NEET registration, other details
Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh attack govt over fuel price hike
10 killed after truck falls into gorge in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah
-
More than 93,000 service centres have been made functional in Uttar Pradesh to help people of rural areas register for vaccination, the government said on Thursday.
The 'Jan Suvida Kendra' (common service centres) have been started as people in villages are facing issues registering themselves online on the COWIN portal, a government spokesperson said.
The service will be provided free of cost and necessary instructions have been issued in this regard, he said, adding the move would help in speeding up vaccination in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU