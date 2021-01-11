Hindu Mahasabha opens Nathuram Godse library in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior

-
ALSO READ
Tejashwi Yadav booked for demonstration in Gandhi Maidan
'Love jihad' laws attempt by BJP to divert public attention: Owaisi
Digvijaya backs Rahul's attacks on Modi, but says it isn't the main issue
Google launches online exhibition of postcards inspired by Mahatma Gandhi
Disquiet in Congress as some veterans openly support Ram temple
-
The Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha on Sunday opened a library (Gyanshala) dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.
The library will inform the young generation about aspects of the partition of India and it would provide information and knowledge about various national leaders, Dr Jaiveer Bhardwaj, National Vice-President, Hindu Mahasabha told ANI on Sunday.
"Today we want the young generation to know the truth and understand their responsibility towards nationalism. We opened the library to inform the youth why Godseji opposed partition and why he retaliated against it," he said.
He added that the Mahasabha had given sacrifices for the freedom of the country while Congress was responsible for 'partitioning' of the country.
He further said, "Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha had given sacrifices for the freedom of the country. Congress partitioned the country for making Nehru and Jinnah Prime Ministers. Hindu Mahasabha opposed this. Hindu Mahasabha inaugurated Godse Gyanshala at its Bhawan in Gwalior,"
"Godse took training in Gwalior and purchased a pistol. Later, he went to Delhi to execute his plan. In the first attempt, he was not successful... When Gandhiji met Godse, the latter fulfilled his resolution to retaliate against him. Since then we have said that you partitioned the country and you have to bear the consequences. No matter how big the leader, we stand by Godse's act," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU