Hiran murder case: NIA takes Sachin Waze to CSMT to recreate crime scene

The took suspended police



officer Sachin Waze to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai from where he had boarded a train to neighbouring Thane on the day of businessman Mansukh Hiran's murder, a police official said on Tuesday.

In a CCTV footage of March 4, Waze was seen taking a train from the CSMT to Thane, hence a team of the Investigation Agency (NIA) took Waze to the CSMT late Monday night to recreate the scene, he said.

Later, the also took Waze to the Mumbra creek in Thane district were Hiran's body was found on March 5.

The is conducting a probe into the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in south Mumbai on February 25 and the subsequent murder of Hiran.

The probe agency arrested Waze last month for his alleged role in planting the vehicle with explosives near Ambani's house.

During recreation of the scene at the CSMT on Monday, the NIA sleuths asked Waze to walk on its platform no. 4 to compare his movement with the man seen in the CCTV footage, the official said.

Later, they took Waze to the Mumbra creek where Hiran's body was found last month.

The NIA team, which spent over an hour each at the CSMT and the Mumbra creek, was accompanied by some witnesses, forensic experts and the Railway Protection Force officials.

Earlier also, the NIA had taken Waze to various places, including a five-star hotel where he stayed on a fake identity, an office in suburban Andheri where a conspiracy meeting was allegedly held, and the Mumbra creek.

As part of its probe into the case, the NIA has seized a number of high-end vehicles used by Waze.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)