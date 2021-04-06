Hiran murder case: NIA takes Sachin Waze to CSMT to recreate crime scene

-
ALSO READ
Sachin Waze, Hiran seen meeting on the day Scorpio was 'stolen'
Sachin Waze drove car that followed explosives-laden SUV: Report
Sachin Waze's NIA custody extended till Apr 3; says he was made a scapegoat
Hiran death case: Waze files pre-arrest bail plea, alleges witch-hunt
Antilia scare: Sachin Waze remanded to NIA custody till Mar 25
-
The NIA took suspended police
officer Sachin Waze to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai from where he had boarded a train to neighbouring Thane on the day of businessman Mansukh Hiran's murder, a police official said on Tuesday.
In a CCTV footage of March 4, Waze was seen taking a train from the CSMT to Thane, hence a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took Waze to the CSMT late Monday night to recreate the scene, he said.
Later, the NIA also took Waze to the Mumbra creek in Thane district were Hiran's body was found on March 5.
The NIA is conducting a probe into the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in south Mumbai on February 25 and the subsequent murder of Hiran.
The probe agency arrested Waze last month for his alleged role in planting the vehicle with explosives near Ambani's house.
During recreation of the scene at the CSMT on Monday, the NIA sleuths asked Waze to walk on its platform no. 4 to compare his movement with the man seen in the CCTV footage, the official said.
Later, they took Waze to the Mumbra creek where Hiran's body was found last month.
The NIA team, which spent over an hour each at the CSMT and the Mumbra creek, was accompanied by some witnesses, forensic experts and the Railway Protection Force officials.
Earlier also, the NIA had taken Waze to various places, including a five-star hotel where he stayed on a fake identity, an office in suburban Andheri where a conspiracy meeting was allegedly held, and the Mumbra creek.
As part of its probe into the case, the NIA has seized a number of high-end vehicles used by Waze.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU