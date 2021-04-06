Night curfew in Delhi: AAP government releases detailed guidelines

-
In view of rising Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government of Tuesday imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am.
The order will be imposed with immediate effect till April 30.
However, the government said, "there will be no restrictions on traffic movement during the night curfew".
"People who want to get Covid-19 vaccination will be exempted but will have to get an e-pass. Shopkeepers selling essential goods like groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, and medicine will be allowed to move after getting an e-pass. Print and electronic media will also be allowed to move only through e-pass," the Delhi government's order stated.
It further said that private doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff will also be allowed during curfew hours by showing a valid ID card.
Passengers traveling to and from the airport, railway stations, and bus stands will also be allowed to travel after showing valid tickets. Pregnant women and patients going for treatment will also be allowed to travel during curfew hours.
"Public transport such as buses, Delhi Metro, autos, and taxis will be allowed to ferry only those people who are exempt from night curfew," the government said.
Delhi government has allowed free movement to people of all departments engaged in essential services during curfew hours.
The Delhi government's order said that the night curfew is applicable to the movement of the people and not to necessary goods and essential services.
Delhi reported 3,548 new Covid-1919 cases, 2,936 recoveries, and 15 deaths on Monday. With this, total cases in the national capital reached 6,79,962, including 14,589 active cases.
