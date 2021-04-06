India-Russia dialogue at 'sustainable highest' even amid Covid-19: Lavrov

-
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomes Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov before a meeting, in New Delhi | Photo: PTI
Underlining that India and Russia are tied through strategic partnership and have a long-lived friendship, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday said that bilateral and political dialogue between the two countries is at its "sustainable highest" even amid COVID-19 restrictions.
At opening remarks during delegation-level talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Lavrov said: "Our countries are tied through a strategic partnership and at the heart of our partnership is the long-lived friendship between our nations and proximity of our stance on relevant international issues and our friendship."
"Our bilateral, political dialogue is at its sustainable highest even amid the stringent epidemiological restrictions," he added.
Lavrov, who arrived here on Monday night, is on a two-day visit.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit provides a unique opportunity to discuss important aspects of bilateral ties, review preparations for the next India Russia annual summit and discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.
Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar said: "This year marks the 22nd year of our strategic partnership and 12th year of our special and privileged strategic partnership. So, I am sure that many of our conversations would be conducted in that spirit as very close partners.
