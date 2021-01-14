Hiring to bounce back as most organisations lifted freeze: Naukri.com

-
-
Hiring is set to bounce back as most organisations have lifted the freeze in hiring, according to a Naukri.com survey released on Thursday.
The survey revealed that only 11 per cent recruiters said that hiring is on hold in their respective organisations, while half of them had confirmed the same in the first wave of the survey (done in April, 2020).
Furthermore, 35 per cent of recruiters agreed that hiring is happening as usual against 13 per cent who confirmed so in the first wave of the survey.
On asked when they anticipate hiring to go back to pre-Covid levels in the second wave of the survey, 21 per cent recruiters said it will resume in 3 months, 26 per cent predicted 3-6 months, and 34 per cent said it would take their organisations 6 months to 1 year to start hiring like in preCovid days.
The survey also revealed that in the first wave of the survey, 44 per cent of recruiters had confirmed deferred joining. However in the second phase, that has declined to only 12 per cent.
While 32 per cent recruiters confirmed that increments have already been rolled out in the second wave of the survey, another 34 per cent will be extending salary hikes in the coming months. A total of 38 per cent recruiters have opted to offer increments in the range of 5 per cent to 10 per cent, whereas one-fifth have voted for the 15 per cent to 20 per cent increment bracket.
The survey was rolled-out to 1,300 recruiters. The first wave of the recruiters' survey was done in April 2020 and the second wave was conducted in October 2020.
Interestingly, as per a recent Naukri.com survey done with over 4,000 job seekers, majority of them (59 per cent) preferred a hybrid model of working. A significant 76 per cent of employees confirmed that work from home was equally or more productive than office.
