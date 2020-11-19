Naukri.com report shows hiring activity in IT sector picked up in September

-
Hiring activity in the information technology (IT) sector was the least impacted due the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Rather it saw an upward trend, peaking in September for hardware roles (63 per cent) and software roles (20 per cent), stated a report by Naukri.com on Thursday.
"The IT-sector remains one of the least impacted sectors in terms of hiring from the global pandemic. With all businesses going virtual, the demand for professionals in the software and hardware segments has been steady. Overall, the sector saw an upward month-on-month (M-O-M) recovery, peaking in September for hardware (63 per cent) and software roles (20 per cent)," stated the report.
"IT hardware sector saw a growth of 10 per cent in September when compared to the pre-COVID period of February. On the other hand, IT software was down by 28 per cent in October," it further added.
Top roles that recruiters were hiring for included software developer, tech lead, tech architect, testing engineer, technical content developer, database architect and solution architect.
According to Naukri.com, roles such as technical content developer, solution architect and database architect saw a 350 per cent, 150 per cent and 100 per cent growth respectively in demand year-on-year (Y-O-Y). Even tech architect roles witnessed a growth of over 50 per cent Y-O-Y.
Cities like Bengaluru (22 per cent), Delhi (13 per cent), Hyderabad (9 per cent), Pune (9 per cent) and Chennai (7 per cent) contribute to 60 per cent of the jobs in the IT sector.
Meanwhile, the report also stated that companies like IBM, Cognizant, Accenture, TCS, Dell, Tech Mahindra, MindTree, Xerox and Adobe were looking to hire candidates as of now.
