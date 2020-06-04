Delhi reduces home quarantine for asymptomatic passengers to 7 days from 14

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus scare: South Delhi's Sunder Nagar market shut till March 31
Covid-19: Delhi markets to remain shut for 3 days from Saturday, says CAIT
FM Sitharman to announce economic package to deal with Covid-19 impact
70-yr-old Covid-19 patient dies in Guj, state's toll at 3; new cases emerge
Covid-19: Construction in major centres halts, project delivery to worsen
-
Partially modifying its earlier order, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has made home quarantine mandatory for seven days, for "all asymptomatic passengers who enter/deboard in the NCT of Delhi," instead of the earlier period of two weeks.
According to an order issued by the DDMA on Wednesday, the concerned airport, railway, transport authorities "shall provide passenger manifest to the Office of Private Secretary (Revenue)-cum-Divisional Commissioner of Delhi on a daily basis.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus update: India cases jump to 216,824; global tally at 6,568,644
The passenger manifest will then be forwarded to the respective District Magistrates (DMs) under whose jurisdiction the passenger stays.
The DMs will then ensure that those entering the national capital remain in home quarantine for seven days.
Earlier, the Delhi government had issued standard operating procedures (SOP) for interstate movement of people from oter parts of the National Capital Region.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU