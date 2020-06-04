Delhi reduces home quarantine for asymptomatic passengers to 7 days from 14

Partially modifying its earlier order, the Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has made home quarantine mandatory for seven days, for "all asymptomatic passengers who enter/deboard in the NCT of Delhi," instead of the earlier period of two weeks.

According to an order issued by the DDMA on Wednesday, the concerned airport, railway, transport authorities "shall provide passenger manifest to the Office of Private Secretary (Revenue)-cum-Divisional Commissioner of on a daily basis.





The passenger manifest will then be forwarded to the respective District Magistrates (DMs) under whose jurisdiction the passenger stays.

The DMs will then ensure that those entering the capital remain in home quarantine for seven days.

Earlier, the government had issued standard operating procedures (SOP) for interstate movement of people from oter parts of the Capital Region.