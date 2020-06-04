Delhi reduces home quarantine for asymptomatic passengers to 7 days from 14

JUST IN
Health ministry issues memorandum advising staff to follow Covid measures
Medics prepare to collect samples for swab tests from a COVID-19 mobile testing van, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Ramakrishna Mission area in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
Partially modifying its earlier order, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has made home quarantine mandatory for seven days, for "all asymptomatic passengers who enter/deboard in the NCT of Delhi," instead of the earlier period of two weeks.

According to an order issued by the DDMA on Wednesday, the concerned airport, railway, transport authorities "shall provide passenger manifest to the Office of Private Secretary (Revenue)-cum-Divisional Commissioner of Delhi on a daily basis.

The passenger manifest will then be forwarded to the respective District Magistrates (DMs) under whose jurisdiction the passenger stays.

The DMs will then ensure that those entering the national capital remain in home quarantine for seven days.

Earlier, the Delhi government had issued standard operating procedures (SOP) for interstate movement of people from oter parts of the National Capital Region.
First Published: Thu, June 04 2020. 09:33 IST

