JUST IN
Top Headlines: IT's ability to fund trade deficit dips, Infy cuts variables
Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 jolts Jammu and Kashmir's Katra
Latest LIVE: Cong sends Rajeev Shukla to resolve issues with Anand Sharma
NEP reflects citizens' aspirations, attract overseas students: Amit Shah
Prophecy coming true, Amrapali case will not leave me soon: CJI-designate
Amid Sisodia row, Centre suspends two officers in Delhi excise policy case
SRK drops comment on son Aryan's Instagram post following year-long hiatus
DHFL bank fraud: Court denies bail to businessman in Rs 34,615-crore scam
15 Chinese nationals staying illegally in India detained by UP police
China announces plans to issue visas for stranded Indian students
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
PM Modi seeks details from ministries on use of GeM portal, social media
Business Standard

Release of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case figures in NHRC discussion

A discussion was held at the National Human Rights Commission and the release of the 11 convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano case figured in it

Topics
Bilkis Bano case | NHRC

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

NHRC issues notice to Telangana govt over botched surgeries

A discussion was held at the National Human Rights Commission here on Monday and the release of the 11 convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano case figured in it, sources said.

NHRC chairperson Justice (retd.) Arun Kumar Mishra headed the discussion, they said.

However, there was no official version from the NHRC on the discussion.

The 11 convicts walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy. They had completed more than 15 years in jail.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai on January 21, 2008, sentenced the 11 to life imprisonment on charges of gangrape and murder of seven members of Bilkis Bano's family. Their conviction was later upheld by the Bombay High Court.

Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped while fleeing the violence that broke out after the Godhra train burning. Among those killed was her three-year-old daughter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Bilkis Bano case

First Published: Tue, August 23 2022. 08:00 IST

`
.