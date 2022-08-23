JUST IN
Top Headlines: IT's ability to fund trade deficit dips, Infy cuts variables
Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 jolts Jammu and Kashmir's Katra
Latest LIVE: Cong sends Rajeev Shukla to resolve issues with Anand Sharma
NEP reflects citizens' aspirations, attract overseas students: Amit Shah
Prophecy coming true, Amrapali case will not leave me soon: CJI-designate
Amid Sisodia row, Centre suspends two officers in Delhi excise policy case
SRK drops comment on son Aryan's Instagram post following year-long hiatus
DHFL bank fraud: Court denies bail to businessman in Rs 34,615-crore scam
15 Chinese nationals staying illegally in India detained by UP police
China announces plans to issue visas for stranded Indian students
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Top Headlines: IT's ability to fund trade deficit dips, Infy cuts variables
Release of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case figures in NHRC discussion
Business Standard

PM Modi seeks details from ministries on use of GeM portal, social media

Details have been sought from ministries about the progress of steps suggested by the Prime Minister such as the use of GeM portal, holding tiffin meetings and using social media

Topics
Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi
Photo: ANI

Details have been sought from ministries about the progress of steps suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi such as the use of GeM portal, holding tiffin meetings with officials and using social media to publicise the Centre's initiatives, sources said Monday.

To make governance more efficient and transparent, Prime Minister Modi on several occasions suggested his Council of Ministers to ensure that the procurement by their ministries is done through the government's e-commerce platform the GeM portal.

He has also suggested they hold regular meetings with officials for interchanging of ideas over tiffin. Modi has also stressed using social media to disseminate information about the government's decisions and reach out to people, sources said.

They further said now, details have been sought from ministries on the implementation and progress of these measures which were aimed at making governance more transparent and efficient.

Last year, the Modi government divided the council of ministers into eight groups to develop technology-based resources, create a pool of professionals for recruiting in their teams and other similar initiatives to be adopted in the offices of all ministers' to bring more transparency and improve efficiency, they said.

This exercise of dividing the ministers into eight groups was done following 'Chintan Shivirs' (brainstorming sessions) that were chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with each meeting lasting for nearly five hours.

A total of five such sessions were held - one each on Personal Efficiency, Focused Implementation, Ministry Functioning and Stakeholder Engagement, Party Coordination and Effective Communication and the last one was on Parliamentary practices.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Tue, August 23 2022. 07:55 IST

`
.